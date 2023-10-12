© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Checking in with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a rally called by 'Collectif 69' in support of Palestinians in Lyon, southeastern France.
A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a rally called by 'Collectif 69' in support of Palestinians in Lyon, southeastern France.

Israel’s airstrikes continue on Gaza, killing at least 50 more people on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 14-hundred people have been killed in the enclave since Israel’s military began responding to Hamas militants’ attack on Israel over the weekend.

The United Nation says half a million Gazans are without food rations. And yesterday, electricity was cut off.

Across Gaza’s other border is Eqypt. But on Wednesday, Egypt rejected the idea of setting up safe corridors for refugees, according to Reuters.

Rupert Allman