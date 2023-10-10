© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Ask a playwright

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea, Lauren Hamilton
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT

Before Hamlet could pose the iconic question of “To be or not to be,” the line began as merely a thought in the mind of a playwright.

While Shakespeare is long gone, theater – and thus playwriting – is very much alive.

Theater, in contrast to television or film, offers a unique chance for audiences to come together and experience a one-of-a-kind production. Playwrights, in collaboration with actors, directors, and stage crew work, are chiefly responsible for bringing that magic to life.

For this installment of our “Ask A” series, where we talk to interesting people about what they do and why it matters, we speak to a group of playwrights about the power of storytelling on stage. 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea, Lauren Hamilton