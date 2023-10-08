The writers strike is over. What's next for Hollywood?

There’s a lot going on in Hollywood right now.

TheWriters Guild of America came to a deal with studios, represented by the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers, on Sept. 27 after 148 days of striking.But the Screen Actors Guild is still on strike.

Even with all of that, film festivals have kept on through the fall and audiences will still get some new material to watch in the next few months.

We talk about how fallout from the writers strike, what’s new with the SAG-AFTRA strike, and “The Mission,” which opens in select theaters on Oct. 13.

