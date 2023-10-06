© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Tommy Stinson reflects on his life, career, the Mats and more

WBFO The Bridge
Published October 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT
Tommy Stinson

In preparing to celebrate his 57th birthday on Oct. 6, Tommy Stinson has just about seen it all in a rock and roll career that began at the tender age of 13 as bassist for The Replacements. His post-Mats career has featured Stinson joining Guns N' Roses, going solo, and forming a number of iterations of bands, from Bash & Pop to Perfect, and the latest being the two-man outfit Cowboys In The Campfire, which is currently touring Canada.

Stinson took time out of from a tour stop in Pittsburgh joined host John Wawrow on WBFO's The Bridge recently to discuss the Cowboys, his life, career, the Mats and their newly re-issued Tim release.

Music News