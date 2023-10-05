© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'The Gun Machine' Ep. 1: Examining the origin of the U.S.'s gun industry

Published October 5, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Illustration by Diego Mallo
Illustration by Diego Mallo

Listen to the full episode here.

The symbiotic relationship between the gun industry and the government goes all the way back to the 1790s when the Founding Fathers created an open-source think tank in Massachusetts: the Springfield Armory. Its mission: Make the best guns in the world.

The podcast series, “The Gun Machine,” explains how the United States has shaped and been shaped by, the gun industry — and how we all play a role.

