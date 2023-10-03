© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Atlanta health education effort aims to bolster access to HIV prevention medication

Published October 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

A significant number of new HIV infections happen among Black women in the South, but even doctors are not familiar with the medicines known as PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis. There’s a new health education effort in Atlanta to make sure they get access to HIV prevention medicines.

KFF Health News’ Sam Whitehead reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

