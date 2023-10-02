© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

NY girl found safe and in good health, suspect in custody

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published October 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT
More than 400 people took part in the search for Charlotte Sena.
New York State Police
More than 400 people took part in the search for Charlotte Sena.

Authorities in New York’s Capital Region say a 9-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday evening has been found safe and in good health. New York State police said around 7 p.m. Monday that an unidentified suspect was in custody.

More than 400 personnel searched over 45 miles of territory looking for Charlotte Sena who went missing while riding her bike Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park while camping with family.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning. The alert has since been cancelled. The park had been closed and airspace over the region was restricted while the search was ongoing. Officials indicated Sena may have been abducted.

State Police said Monday night the situation remained an active investigation.

“We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement Monday night. "Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home. Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”

Calling it a joyous moment, Saratoga County Board of Supervisor Chair Todd Kusneirz thanked law enforcement and first responders for their work "in locating Charlotte and bringing her home."

The Corinth Central School District on Monday said it had mobilized a crisis team to respond to student concerns and questions. Superintendent Mark Stratton said the district’s focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of its students, adding there are extra counselors on site if any students or staff need their support.

Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC's Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition.
