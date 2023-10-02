© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Civil fraud trial against Trump underway in New York

Published October 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

The judge already determined Former President Donald Trump committed fraud. The question now is how much Trump will pay for it. The civil fraud trial against Trump gets underway in New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants Trump, his sons and his business empire to pay a $250-million penalty for exaggerating the worth of properties by billions of dollars to win bank loans.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo.

