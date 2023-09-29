The News Roundup - Domestic

A New York Judge has determined that former President Donald Trump and his adult sons committed fraud and canceled the Trump Organization’s business certification.

It’s a decision that flies in the face of Trump’s assertions that he didn’t inflate the values of his golf courses, Mar-a-Lago, and other investments.

Congress is running out of time to pass a funding bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown come the weekend.

Tributes are being paid to Senator Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein was the longest-serving woman in the United States Senate. Her death was announced earlier, she was 90.

Pressure is growing on Democratic Senator Bob Menendez to resign his seat in Congress. This week he pleaded not guilty in court after he was indicted on three counts of accepting bribes to use his political power for the benefit of the Egyptian government.

We cover all the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5