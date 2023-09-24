Another investigation is renewing concerns about Supreme Court ethics

New conflict of interest allegations have surfaced around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

In an article published on Friday, ProPublica reports that Thomas spent years secretly participating in multiple Koch network donor summits as part of years-long, personal relationship with the Koch brothers.

The Koch network is one of the largest and most influential political organizations in the country. This latest investigation raises morequestions about the standards in place for the highest court in the land – and why there isn’t a code of ethics for its justices.

We discuss the investigation with ProPublica‘s Joshua Kaplan.

