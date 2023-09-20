Can a prisoner swap change the course of U.S. - Iran relations?

After being held for years by the Iranian regime, five Americans are home.

Ina politically risky deal that saw President Biden agree to the release ofnearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assetsthat had been restricted under U.S. sanctions,Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbazwere released this week. The other two detainees wish to remain anonymous.

In return,U.S. authorities dropped charges against five Iranian nationals held here. According to U.S. officials, three of the five Iranians declined to return to the country. One will join his family in a third country and two will remain in the United States.

The successful negotiation for the five Americans’ freedom has brought President Biden thanks from their families, but strong criticism from Republicans for a monetary arrangement with Iran. But does this deal crack open the door for future negotiations?

