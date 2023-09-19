Oil and gas advocates are against federal protections for a rare lizard in Texas

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service wants to officially name a small lizard in West Texas endangered. The dunes sagebrush lizard lives in the Permian Basin, a major oil and gas drilling area. But industry advocates argue that protections for the reptile could impede production.

Mitch Borden of Marfa Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.