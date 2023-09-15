The UAW strike could cost the U.S. economy billions

Around 13,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike Thursday night at three plants, following the expiration of contracts with the Big Three. The strikes are at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Stellantis assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, and part of a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan.

This is the first time the UAW is striking against all the automakers at once, and the economic impacts could be wide-ranging. We speak with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News.

