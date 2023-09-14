Hunter Biden indicted on firearms charges

Updated September 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM ET

Hunter Biden has been indicted on felony gun charges weeks after a plea deal struck between President Biden's son and prosecutors fell apart. The charges possibly set the stage for yet another high-profile criminal trial in the middle of the 2024 election as President Biden is seeking re-election.

Special counsel David Weiss charged Biden with three counts. Two for knowingly making false written claims that he was not an unlawful user, or addicted to, of any stimulant, narcotic drug or other controlled substance when purchasing a firearm. There is another charge for illegal possession of a firearm. This is in connection with a gun he bought in 2018.

The White House declined comment, noting the invesigation into the president's son was an independent inquiry.

Legal representatives for Hunter Biden did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to argue Democrats opened a "proverbial pandora's box," though he noted that these charges don't implicate the sitting president.

The development comes a month after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in the investigation into the president's son.

Earlier this year, Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor offenses related to his filing of federal income taxes. Federal authorities also charged him with a felony firearm offense, for which he agreed to enter a pretrial diversion agreement that allows him to avoid prosecution. But that deal fell apart in July when the judge in the case said she is not ready to accept the plea deal and demanded that lawyers from both sides make clear that the deal does not convey broad immunity offered to Biden from prosecution on his business dealings.

