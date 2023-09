Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Albuquerque Journal reporter Colleen Heild about six lawsuits challenging New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order last week temporarily banning the open and concealed carry of guns in Albuquerque and other parts of the state because of a spike in crime.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.