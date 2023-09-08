Why has Africa seen so many military takeovers in past years?

The African continent has seen at least seven successful military coups in the last two years in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad, Mali, Sudan.

The most recent ones took place this summer in Niger and Gabon. Many of these countries are former French colonies.

Ebenezer Obadare, a Nigerian-born senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C., says people celebrating the overthrowing of their governments in Niger and Gabon “do not identify with what is called ‘democracy’ in so far as it tends to represent the narrow interests of the elite.”

“In the case of Gabon, for instance, the president is the son of a former president who was in power for 41 years,” he says. “And people felt that this is more of a dynastic rule than a proper democracy.”

The other reason people are not crowding the streets to denounce military rule, he says, is that young people feel that democracy has not delivered for them.

As a result, he says people don’t see much of a difference between a democracy that does not deliver and soldiers taking over.

“There are no jobs. There’s no stability. There’s no security,” Obadare says. “Life has become more difficult for people.”

