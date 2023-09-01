© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amtrak indicates Adirondack line will soon restart

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Pat Bradley
Published September 1, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
Amtrak Adirondack train rolls into Plattsburgh station on April 3, 2023
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Amtrak Adirondack train rolls into Plattsburgh station on April 3, 2023

North Country officials are cautiously optimistic as Amtrak announces tentative plans to restart its Adirondack route.

Rail service between Saratoga Springs and Montreal resumed on April 3rd after a nearly 3-year pandemic pause. But Amtrak stopped running trains in late June because its Canadian rail partner implemented speed limits of 10 miles per hour due to track heat.

Friday afternoon, New York state Senator Dan Stec announced he was “pleased to hear the news that Amtrak is resuming its service to the North Country.”

An Amtrak spokesperson later confirmed the company does plan to restart the rail line on September 11th, but still needs “to work out several operational details to make that date happen.” Amtrak has started selling tickets for the route.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas says he welcomes indications that service will resume, adding “...we urgently need for Amtrak and CN Rail to define the track improvements needed and how and when they will be undertaken so we can hopefully avoid future summer stoppages.”

Tags
NYSPRE
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley