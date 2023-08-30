Summer reading picks from Traci Thomas and Scott Tong
The summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean summer reading is over. Whether you prefer fiction, nonfiction, essays or any other genre, we’ve got recommendations.
Creator of “The Stacks” podcast Traci Thomas recounts some of her favorite titles she read this summer, including memoirs, historical accounts and essay collections.
Hosts Scott Tong and Robin Young chime in with their recommendations, too, including titles featured on Here & Now in the past. Tong’s picks span a range of genres, from biography to historical fiction. Young recommends a novel and a historical nonfiction.
Book recommendations from Traci Thomas
- “How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told” by Harrison Scott Key
- “Biting the Hand: Growing Up Asian in Black and White America” by Julia Lee
- “You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty” by Akwaeke Emezi
- “When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era” by Donovan X. Ramsey
- “24 Hours in Charlottesville: An Oral History of the Stand Against White Supremacy” by Nora Neus
- “Watchmen” by Alan Moore
- “The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight” by Andrew Leland
- “Congratulations, the Best is Over!: Essays” by R. Eric Thomas
Book recommendations from Scott Tong
- “King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig
Click here for a conversation with Jonathan Eig.
- “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- “Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity” by Daron Acemoglu
Book recommendations from Robin Young
- “Wellness: A Novel” by Nathan Hill
- “Time’s Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance” by Jeremy Eichler
Emiko Tamagawa produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Todd Mundt. Grace Griffin adapted it for the web.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.