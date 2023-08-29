Adirondack group calls for release of road salt study

Protect the Adirondacks is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to release a report on road salt use in the Adirondacks that was expected to be out before last winter.

The Adirondack advocacy group sent a letter to the governor Tuesday urging her to “demand that the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force report is finalized and released as soon as possible.”

Protect Executive Director Peter Bauer says the report is way overdue.

“It seems that we’re going to head into another winter without any type of plan, without any type of blueprint for how it is that we’re going to mitigate and reduce the use of road salt in the Adirondacks and stop road salt pollution to many of our major lakes and ponds.”

The task force formed in 2021 to provide recommendations on alternatives or how to reduce road salt in winter.

WAMC has requested comment from Governor Hochul’s office.