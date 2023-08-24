© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Louisiana lawsuit seeks to prevent juvenile transfers to state prisons

Published August 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

A judge in Louisiana is hearing arguments in a lawsuit that seeks to end the transfer of juvenile offenders to state prisons. Last year, Louisiana began housing teenagers inside a former death row unit at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Civil rights lawyers say the children were subjected to long periods of solitary confinement and were kept in cells without air conditioning during the hottest summer on record.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with David Utter, executive director of the Fair Fight Initiative and lead counsel in a case against Louisiana.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

