Photos: See scenes from the 2023 New York State Fair

Gov. Kathy Hochul opened the New York State Fair Wednesday under the hulking visage of a huge dinosaur, part of the fair’s new dinosaur exhibition. She also signed some legislation meant to help bolster farmers by having state agencies and entities use food grown in New York.

"To have a built-in marketplace for our farmers that they can count on, that is going to help them survive," Hochul said. "They have been through so much.”

Hochul said she expects up to a million visitors to the fair this year. See photos from the fairgrounds:

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Gov. Hochul meets with people at the fair's Asian Village.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Gov. Hochul explores Micron's one day exhibit in the exhibition center which features a "memory race" challenge.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball, Gov. Hochul and New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey prepare to eat a sausage sandwich at Bailo's

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Chubby Checker performs at Chevy Court.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO A worker pours a cup of $0.25 milk at the New York State Milk Bar operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Gov. Hochul sits on a state police horse at the fairgrounds.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO A cow in the dairy cattle building

Ava Pukatch / WRVO The Wave Swinger is one of the new attractions at the Wade Shows Midway

Ava Pukatch / WRVO A double-decker carousel is also a new addition to the Wade Shows Midway