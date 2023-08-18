Community music schools are bringing harmony to the community

Located in the Hamlin Park district on Buffalo’s East Side, Community Music School aims to provide equity in music by making lessons affordable for everyone. Britney Upshaw, marketing manager for Community Music School said the goal of the school is to make music equitable for all.

“Music can be very elitist," said Upshaw. "It’s very expensive, the cost of music lessons, so..our organization, we never turn students away.”

The school provides music lessons at a discounted price according to income.

“We also provide free jazz classes for kids as well, just to make sure everyone has an opportunity to learn about music regardless of their financial resources.”

Lessons range from individual sessions, group classes, and music therapy which is aimed towards people who are neurodivergent, like people with autism.

“We have adaptive lessons with our music therapist and just regular music lessons," said Upshaw. "And we have music therapy where they go over a variety of different styles of music. It really helps with depression or anxiety, or being really scared. I know a lot of people have a fear of performing when they are neurodiverse. It helps them improve over time.”

