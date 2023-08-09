Montgomery Riverboat brawl prompts national discussion about race

We get the latest on the fallout from the weekend’s brawl in Montgomery, Alabama. Police have charged three white men with assaulting a Black security guard, but say their actions don’t fit legal requirements for a hate crime.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Kellie Carter Jackson, associate professor at Wellesley College who has been writing about this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.