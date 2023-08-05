© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Property with scenic Adirondack views to be protected

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Pat Bradley
Published August 5, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Part of the view from the property purchased by the Adirondack Land Trust
Photo by John DiGiacomo
/
Adirondack Land Trust
Part of the view from the property purchased by the Adirondack Land Trust

The Adirondack Land Trust has purchased land to protect what it says is among the most iconic views in the Adirondacks.

The 187-acre tract in the Town of North Elba is bordered by State Route 73, the Adirondack Loj Road, the Forest Preserve and private land. The Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness, the Olympic ski jumps, and Whiteface Mountain can all be seen from the property.

The Adirondack Land Trust says the site is “one of 38 scenic vistas identified by the Adirondack Park Agency as integral to the park’s essence and character.”

The trust obtained the land for $2.365 million and plans to create a recreation and conservation area. The nonprofit also plans to raise an additional $2.5 million for long-term management and stewardship costs.

Tags
NYSPRE
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley