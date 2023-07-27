© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse to pay $100 million to survivors of sexual abuse

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Tom Magnarelli
/
WRVO News (file photo)

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has agreed to pay $100 million to survivors of sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

The deal is between the diocese and a committee made up of victims of abuse. Bishop Douglas Lucia said it’s an important first step in getting the diocese out of bankruptcy court by creating a trust fund for victims.

"This is not the end, but it is a significant moment because it is a concrete step toward establishment of the trust fund," Lucia said.

The funds will come from the diocese, individual parishes and organizations affiliated with the church, like Catholic Charities. Lucia said the diocese continues negotiating with insurance companies who represent the church, noting insurance companies typically contribute the majority of the funds paid to survivors of abuse.

Beyond the money, the deal also asks the church to beef up protocols that prevent any kind of abuse like this again.

"That is meant to move us forward as being an institution that will always be looking out to safeguard the vulnerable, whether it's the child or vulnerable adult," Lucia said.

Lucia, in a letter to the faithful, said he, "cannot apologize enough for the abuse, or any neglect in dealing with it.” The Committee of Unsecured Creditors calls this a “significant step forward in the healing process for over 400 victims” of clergy abuse in the Syracuse Diocese.

Lucia said this is significant because it’s a concrete step in establishment of a trust fund that will settle the 387 claims of sexual abuse by priests in the parish.

"It's a way of the church trying to make reparations," Lucia said. "No amount of money is going to take away the pain and sorrow that they've experienced, but on the other hand, this is meant to be a way of helping them along the way. I think that's really important that we're trying to help bring them some comfort and some peace.”

Tags
NYSPRE
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott