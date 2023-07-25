© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, suffered cardiac arrest during practice

By Dustin Jones
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
Bronny James during a high school basketball game in January 2023. James was hospitalized in Los Angeles after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice Monday.
Gregory Payan
/
AP
Bronny James during a high school basketball game in January 2023. James was hospitalized in Los Angeles after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice Monday.

Updated July 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM ET

Bronny James, the eldest son of basketball superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.

According to a family statement cited by multiple media reports, the 18-year-old was treated at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. Those same reports say that James is no longer in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition.

The family spokesperson said the family is requesting privacy and that updates will be made available in time.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the spokesperson said.

The 6-foot-3 incoming freshman for the USC Trojans is ranked 20th on ESPN's Top 100 2023 recruits. The university said it was not in a position to comment out of respect for student privacy.

Another incoming freshman USC basketball player was hospitalized last summer after suffering a cardiac arrest. Vincent Iwuchukwu spent several days recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after collapsing during an informal team practice on July 1, 2022.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as details are released.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Dustin Jones
Dustin Jones is a reporter for NPR's digital news desk. He mainly covers breaking news, but enjoys working on long-form narrative pieces.