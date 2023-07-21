© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The 1A Movie Club sees 'Barbie'

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published July 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The way to BarbieLand has been revealed. It’s just a car, boat, bike, camper, and rocketship away. Oh, you can also get there via some neon rollerblades.

For this month’s edition of the 1A Movie Club, we’re seeing “Barbie.” The film’s star-studded cast includes Margot Robbie as stereotypical Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Kate McKinnon as weird Barbie, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of the Barbie toy company, Mattel —just to name a few. There’s even a Barbie album with original songs from Lizzo, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Ryan Gosling.

The highly anticipated movie arrives in theaters this weekend. It has promised to deliver for Barbie lovers and haters alike.

How did the iconic doll translate to the screen? Is it really for Barbie lovers and haters? How meaningful can a film get when a corporation is so involved? We gathered a panel to discuss.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea