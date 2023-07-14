WHO says artificial sweetener aspartame may be cancerous

In not-so-sweet news, World Health Organization says artificial sweetener aspartame may be cancerous. WHO has labeled the artificial sweetener aspartame as a “possible carcinogen,” but some experts disagree with that assessment.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Laura Reiley, a reporter covering the business of food for the Washington Post.

