The News Roundup - International

President Joe Biden met with NATO leaders in Lithuania this week and promised heads of state that the U.S. would remain committed to its allies despite “extreme elements” of the GOP signalling otherwise.

The Brazilian government announced that deforestation in the Amazon rainforest is down by more than a third this year, so far.

The longest-serving prime minister of the Netherlands announced he would step down this week, paving the way for a general election. Mark Rutte gave his coalition an ultimatum to limit migration via family reunions for refugees from war zones which led to political infighting.

