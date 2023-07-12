© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone wants Jan. 6 instigators to face consequences

Published July 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
U.S. Capitol Police, Michael Fanone testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. Capitol Police, Michael Fanone testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former Washington D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked by rioters as he tried to defend the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Fanone says he’s no longer trying to change the minds of conspiracy theorists, but is hoping former President Donald Trump and his circle are criminally charged soon for inciting the riot.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

