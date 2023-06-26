© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Accused Club Q shooter expected to plead guilty in court

Published June 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

The 23-year-old accused of murdering five people and injuring 17 others in the Club Q shooting is expected to plead guilty to murder and hate crimes charges on Monday.

The shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, will appear in a Colorado Springs courtroom to face the charges as well as the victims reading statements.

KRCC reporter Abigail Beckman is at the courthouse and joins host Scott Tong for the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

