More than 500 people are confirmed or presumed dead after an overcrowded trawler capsized off the coast of Greece.

Nine of the boat’s crew members face criminal charges as survivors tell of horrific conditions.

We get the latest from Elena Becatoros, Associated Press Southeast Europe bureau chief based in Athens.

