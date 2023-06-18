Audio Postcard: Syracuse's first cannabis dispensary's grand opening
The largest state-licensed cannabis dispensary is officially open in downtown Syracuse. WRVO's Ava Pukatch sends us an audio postcard from the grand opening of FlynnStoned Cannabis Company.
AP - Flynnstoned Postcard.mp3
Syracuse’s first legal cannabis dispensary is open! Even in the pouring rain the line to enter stretched down the street around the corner and down another block pic.twitter.com/eHlBF9zEFa— Ava Pukatch (@apukatch) June 16, 2023