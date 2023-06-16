Early voting for Erie County Primary Elections starts June 17

The early voting period for Primary Election races in Erie County starts Sat. June 17, culminating in Primary Election Day on June 27.

In the Buffalo Common Council race, five out of nine total seats are contested. They are the Ellicott, Lovejoy, Masten, North and University District seats.

In the Erie County Legislature, there is a race for the 4th and 10th District seats.

Other elected-positions up for grabs include City of Lackawanna Mayor, City of Tonawanda Council President, and Grand Island Town Supervisor.

Early voting locations open Sat. June 17 at 9 a.m.

Below is a list of Erie County's contested seats, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Buffalo Common Council Contested Seats

Council President and Ellicott District Councilmember Darius G. Pridgen is stepping down. Running to fill his seat are candidates Emin Eddie Egriu, Matt Dearing, Cedric Holloway, and Leah Halton-Pope. Matt Dearing has been endorsed by the Working Families Party.

Masten District Councilmember Ulysses O. Wingo Sr. also declined to seek re-election. India Walton and Zeneta Everhart are both running for the Masten seat. Everhart has been endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Committee. Walton has been endorsed by the Working Families Party.

Lovejoy District incumbent Councilmember Bryan Bollman is opposed by Mohammed Uddin. Bollman has been endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Committee.

North District incumbent Councilmember Joseph Golombek Jr. is opposed by Eve Shippens. Golombek Jr. has been endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Committee. Shippens has been endorsed by the Working Families Party.

University District incumbent Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt is opposed by Kathryn Franco. Wyatt has been endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Committee. Franco has been endorsed by the Working Families Party.

Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, South District Councilmember Christopher Scanlon, Delaware District Councilmember Joel P. Feroleto, and Niagara District Councilmember David A. Rivera are all seeking reelection unopposed.

Erie County Legislature Contested Seats

Incumbent Erie County Legislator for the 4th District, John A. Bargnesi Jr. is seeking reelection, and is opposed by Scott Marciszewski. The Erie County Democratic Committee endorsed Bargnesi Jr.

Incumbent Erie County District 10 Legislator James Malczewski is also seeking reelection, and is opposed by Lindsay Lorigo. The Erie County Republican Committee endorsed Malczewski.

