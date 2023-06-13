The Denver Nuggets have won the NBA Finals for the first time in the team's history

The Denver Nuggets have won the NBA Finals, making it the first time in the team's 47-year history in the league.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat Monday night with a score of 94-89; they won the best-of-seven series in five games.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, 28, led the team with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

This is a developing story.

