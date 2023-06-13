© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Listen to NPR's Special Coverage of former President Donald Trump's expected appearance in court for an arraignment beginning at 3 p.m. on WBFO.

Denver Nuggets prevail over Miami Heat to clinch first NBA title

Published June 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

The Nikola Jokic-inspired Denver Nuggets held off a rampaging Miami Heat last night to snatch game five of the NBA Finals and win the championship. It’s Denver’s first NBA title.

Star Serbian center Jokic took home MVP honors after a dominant run in the playoffs. NBA columnist and Boston University professor A. Sherrod Blakely has been watching all the action on the court and joins host Deepa Fernandes for one final debrief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.