© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo Bills have their first Madden cover athlete

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
Josh Allen Bills
Adrian Kraus
/
AP Photo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park.

For the first time in their history, the Buffalo Bills will have an athlete on the cover of the EA Madden NFL video game. The team's Twitter account announced that quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of the 2024 Madden game.

Allen tweeted that it was a "dream come true." Madden NFL 24 will be released on August 18, 2023.

Tags
WBFO NewsBuffalo BillsLocal