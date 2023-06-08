Buffalo Bills have their first Madden cover athlete
For the first time in their history, the Buffalo Bills will have an athlete on the cover of the EA Madden NFL video game. The team's Twitter account announced that quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of the 2024 Madden game.
The 2024 @EAMaddenNFL cover belongs to @JoshAllenQB. 😍https://t.co/Mh3nFyeHEy | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/05UGTGnbFN— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 7, 2023
Allen tweeted that it was a "dream come true." Madden NFL 24 will be released on August 18, 2023.