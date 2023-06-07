© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local

Outdoor activities for WNY schools canceled due to air quality alerts

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published June 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
The sun setting in Shoshone Park. There is a strong smoky haze due to the Canadian wildfires.
Air quality alerts have been issued across WNY leading many school districts to cancel all outdoor activities. The air quality alerts were issued due to the smoke that has drifted over western New York from the wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Multiple school districts across Western New York canceled all outdoor activities on Wednesday after air quality alerts have been issued.

An air quality health advisory was issued by The State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health for Western New York on Wednesday due to the smoke that has drifted over western New York from the wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Buffalo Public Schools announced that all outside activities have been canceled for Wednesday.

Ken-Ton Union Free School District canceled all outdoor field trips scheduled for Wednesday.

West Seneca Central School District canceled all outdoor activities. The scheduled track meet has been moved to June 12.

Depew Union Free School District will cancel all after-school outdoor activities. The scheduled senior picnic and carnival have been moved to June 12.

