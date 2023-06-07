© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doctors warn of health concerns associated with poor air quality

Published June 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

A number of cities and towns in the East and North East United States are under air quality warnings Wednesday because of wildfires in Canada.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Neela Tummala about the health risks associated with poor air quality. Dr. Tummala is an ear, nose and throat physician, and co-director of the Climate and Health Institute at George Washington University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.