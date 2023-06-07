Canadian authorities detail extent of wildfires

As authorities on the eastern seaboard of the U.S. provide air quality alerts, Canadian officials continue to fight numerous wildfires that are the cause of the particulate material.

Canadian officials provided an update on wildfires that are burning there and causing concern across the border. Speaking Wednesday on CTV, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair outlined the extent of the fires.

“As of today there are 2,293 wildfires that have occurred in Canada. Approximately 3.8 million hectares have been burned. And across the country as of today there are 414 wildfires burning, 239 of which are determined to be out of control.”

Authorities across the region and in Canada are warning people to stay indoors amid the poor air quality.

