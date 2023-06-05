New bike shop aims to make cycling accessible for all

Buffalo’s cyclists have a new place to maintain and repair their bicycles.

GObike Buffalo officially opened its new headquarters and community workshop in Buffalo’s Willert Park neighborhood, Thursday. The facility at 313 Broadway St. will increase access to affordable bikes, bike parts and bike safety and maintenance education. GObike’s Executive Director, Justin Booth, founded the organization 20 years ago.

“Our intention is to make sure that bicycling is not just considered a recreational toy but is a form of transportation for anyone that needs one," Booth stated. "We have entry level bikes of course, but you can also earn a bike through volunteering at our workshop and volunteering your time. There’s no barrier to entry with us.”

1 of 3 — GObike external.png There is an Open Shop at the location twice a week. Holly Kirkpatrick 2 of 3 — GObike bike stand.png Bike stands can be used for community members to fix and maintain their bikes. Holly Kirkpatrick 3 of 3 — Gobiketools.png Surrounding community members can bring their bike and use the tools they need, with the guidance of the GObike mechanic team. Holly Kirkpatrick

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting, Fillmore District Councilman, Mitch Nowakowski, emphasized the importance of cycling infrastructure in the city.

“Buffalonians love their cars. And they love to be able to travel the city with no traffic jams and to be able to get wherever they want within 15 minutes. But strong urban areas have strong infrastructure, not only just infrastructure, but public transit, and also bike infrastructure as well."

