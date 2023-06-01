Air Quality Health Advisory issued for all of WNY

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Western New York region Thursday, starting 11a.m through 11p.m.

The pollutant of concern is ozone. According to the advisory, summer heat can lead to the formation of ground level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog, which is not to be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.

The advisory states: "People, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma) should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening). When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce your exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor."

Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.

The DEC urges New Yorkers to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

