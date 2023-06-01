A list of cooling centers in the City of Buffalo

Mayor Byron W. Brown today encouraged Buffalo residents without air conditioning to make use of cooling centers located throughout the City on both Thursday and Friday. Mayor Brown cited the National Weather Service’s forecast of temperatures in the upper 80s for his decision to open the centers.

“We are about to experience some of the hottest weather conditions so far this season. With the forecasted temperature near 90 degrees, these conditions are often challenging for our senior citizens and children,” Mayor Brown stated. “It’s important for all of our residents to take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated, and please keep an eye on your vulnerable neighbors.”

The following City of Buffalo cooling sites will be open as cooling centers on Thursday, June 1st and Friday, June 2nd.



Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St., 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Rees St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dorothy J. Collier Community Center, 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St., 2:00 p.m. to10:00 p.m.

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Seneca-Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center, 585 William St., 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo Common Council / City of Buffalo cooling centers will be open Thurs. June 1 and Fri. June 2 at various times.

Mayor Brown also encouraged residents to visit the City’s splash pads. From now through the end of June, 10 City splash pads will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. When the Buffalo Public School year ends, the splash pads will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

Here’s the list of City of Buffalo Splash Pads that are open.



Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave

Additionally, swimmers can cool down at two of the City’s indoor pools. The Cazenovia- Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy pools are open for free and lap swimming Monday through Friday, as posted, year-round.

