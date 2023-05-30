Andy Cohen's book 'The Daddy Diaries' chronicles the drama and humor of parenting

Hear this interview on our podcast, Here & Now Anytime.

Many know author and TV personality Andy Cohen from his New Year’s Eve specials with Anderson Cooper, or his guest appearances on the “Today” show, “The View” or “Live! With Kelly.” He’s also, of course, an executive producer for the wildly popular “Real Housewives” franchise and has his own SiriusXM radio channel: Radio Andy.

But, he’s also an author, now out with his 10th book “The Daddy Diaries,” a behind-the-scenes look at life with his 3-year-old son Ben and 1-year-old Lucy.

Here & Now host Robin Young talked to him at a sold-out Harvard Bookstore event in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The cover of “The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen. (Courtesy of Bravo)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.