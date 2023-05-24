India is the world's largest democracy — but it isn't a healthy one, journalist Rana Ayyub argues

India may be the world’s largest democracy — but it isn’t a healthy one. That’s Indian journalist Rana Ayyub‘s argument in her latest column for the Washington Post.

Ayyub — a longtime critic of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi — says the government’s systematic oppression of the country’s Muslim minority is reaching new heights and eroding democracy. She warns Western leaders to not remain silent.

Host Deepa Fernandes spoke with Ayyub about her column.

