Black Twitter moves over to BlueSky

Published May 17, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
The Bluesky social media app logo. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Bluesky social media app logo. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, many users have fled the platform. Among those packing their bags and heading out? Members of Black Twitter.

Many Black users say they’re tired of the platform. Researchers have found an increase in hate speech on Twitter, and Musk has lifted bans on accounts that spread hateful messages and conspiracies.

Instead, they’re moving over to BlueSky — the new app many people are calling an alternative to Twitter

We hear from Daysia Tolentino. She’s been reporting on this as a culture and trends reporter for NBC News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

