Police crackdown Wonderland in Ontario

The chaos came last weekend and resulted in a number of arrests with a spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland saying several people were thrown out because of unruly behaviour and altercations.

By this weekend, Operation Beehave was relaunched by York Regional Police in an effort to curb the behaviour. The operation began last year after a series of robberies, described as swarming.

Constable Maniva Armstrong is with the York Regional Police.

“We will make arrests and you will be prohibited from going to Canada’s Wonderland. And you can be charged with criminal offences if you choose to make the choice of engaging in criminal activity.”

With the amusement park open for its first week officials say they are increasing the number of police officers in the area for the summer.

In a statement, police say that parents should be aware that many of the incidents have involved teenagers who are in the area without adult supervision and police are urging parents to have conversations with their children about the consequences of criminal acts.

Last year, at least a dozen teens were charged with multiple offences, including robbery, assault, mischief, and causing a disturbance.

The 330-acre amusement park is one of Ontario’s major tourist draws with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters and a 20-acre water park. Some people have described it as Canada’s Disneyland.

In 2021 nearly 600-thousand people visited the park.