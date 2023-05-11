The News Roundup - Domestic

Border restrictions put into place during the pandemic ended this week. The controversial policy known as Title 42 expired on May 11, and states on the Southern border are preparing for a surge of migrants. The Biden administration has laid out plans to encourage migrants to use legal pathways, and it has become a nationally charged issue.

Republican Congressman from New York George Santos turned himself in this week to authorities over charges of stealing money from his campaign, lying to donors, and lying to Congress.

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll by a New York jury this week.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

