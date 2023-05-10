What can Buffalo learn from Charleston's experiences since the attack at Mother Emanuel AME?

Tom Berich / A plaque of remembrance on the wall of Mother Emanuel AME Church for the 9 people killed there in June 2015

Almost a year on from the racist massacre at the Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, WBFO is exploring ties with Charleston, South Carolina, a community that also suffered a racist attack. There, in June 2015, a white supremacist gunman entered Mother Emanuel AME Church and killed nine African Americans. We examine if there is anything Buffalo can learn from Charleston’s journey toward hope, healing and reconciliation in the years since.

WBFO journalists Thomas O’Neil-White and Holly Kirkpatrick joined two separate churches in downtown Charleston at Sunday service, to find out what worshipers think. Thomas hears from congregants at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where the racist attack took place eight years ago. While less than a mile away, Holly speaks with church-goers at Circular Congregational Church, a majority white congregation.

