© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What can Buffalo learn from Charleston's experiences since the attack at Mother Emanuel AME?

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White,
Holly Kirkpatrick
Published May 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
The churchyard at Circular Congregational Church
Tom Berich
/
Congregants from Circular Congregational Church in Charleston, SC spoke with WBFO in the churchyard after service
A plaque of remembrance on the wall of Mother Emanuel AME Church for the 9 people killed there in June 2015
Tom Berich
/
A plaque of remembrance on the wall of Mother Emanuel AME Church for the 9 people killed there in June 2015

Almost a year on from the racist massacre at the Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, WBFO is exploring ties with Charleston, South Carolina, a community that also suffered a racist attack. There, in June 2015, a white supremacist gunman entered Mother Emanuel AME Church and killed nine African Americans. We examine if there is anything Buffalo can learn from Charleston’s journey toward hope, healing and reconciliation in the years since.

WBFO journalists Thomas O’Neil-White and Holly Kirkpatrick joined two separate churches in downtown Charleston at Sunday service, to find out what worshipers think. Thomas hears from congregants at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where the racist attack took place eight years ago. While less than a mile away, Holly speaks with church-goers at Circular Congregational Church, a majority white congregation.

Listen to what Charlestonians had to say, by pressing 'play.'

Tags
Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & ReconciliationWBFO NewsWBFO Racial Equity Project
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
See stories by Thomas O'Neil-White
Holly Kirkpatrick
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick