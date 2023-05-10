The Sounds of America: 'Wang Dang Doodle'

It made for an unlikely hit in 1966

The authentic Chicago blues sound of “Wang Dang Doodle” packed a punch and put a hole through the popular and poppier tunes at the time.

Koko Taylor was born Cora Walton in Tennessee in 1935. For this song, she teamed up with blues composer, bassist, and producer Willie Dixon.

She was backed by a team that included Buddy Guy and a cast of characters featuring “Automatic Slim” and “Razor Totin’ Jim.”

Taylor went on to become one of the great voices of Chicago Blues. But what is a “Wang Dang Doodle?”

We hear from singer Bonnie Raitt, actor Dan Aykroyd, artist Shemekia Copeland, and producer Bruce Iglauer.

Want to add a recording you think should be added to the National Recording Registry? Your nomination must meet three conditions; there needs to be an existing physical copy of the recording, it must be at least ten years old, and it has to have had some significant impact on American culture. Just send the library an email recregistry@loc.gov

